4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $189,900

This character-filled home is move-in ready for you! Beautiful woodwork throughout the home, coupled with brand new carpet create a welcoming feel. The large formal dining room and living room provide ample space for entertaining and the den on the main level promises a quiet space for reading or as a home office. Upstairs you will find 4 spacious bedrooms with large closets. In the basement is a workshop area and 3/4 bath along with plenty of storage space. Outside, the backyard garden oasis provides a feel for nature and a quiet serenity in the warm months. The 2 stall garage has 240 volt service for welders and compressors. Located just a block from the preschool and across from the park, as well as minutes from the golf course and country club, you will have easy access to plenty of entertainment! You won't want to miss this one! This listing is in "delayed showing status". Showings can begin on 12/10/2021