Opportunity Awaits! You will not want to miss this four bedroom home in a convenient Cedar Falls neighborhood! Enter through the bright and cozy front porch and feel right at home. You will appreciate the character and original hardwood flooring flowing throughout the main level, as you are welcomed into the living room. Conveniently located off this space is the formal dining room and the kitchen. The large kitchen is perfect for cooking family meals or entertaining, with it’s bright white cabinetry, long countertops, and walk-in pantry. There is plenty of room for a center island or a breakfast table in this space. Completing this level is an updated bathroom, laundry room, and a main floor bedroom separated by beautiful, original double doors. The living continues upstairs with three spacious bedrooms. On the outside you will find a large yard and a two stall detached garage. Centrally located between UNI and the downtown district, you will love this desirable location! Act today!!
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $99,900
