4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $99,900

  • Updated
Huge Price reduction.... What will $99,900.00 buy you in Cedar Falls Iowa theses days???? It will buy you this character filled home. Was being rented as a 4 bedroom home for $1000.00 a month. The home does meet the current ordinances and could possibly qualify for the $10,00.00 to the new buyer conversion from the city of Cedar Falls or keep it as a rental for your portfolio. Ask me for more details. Located in a convenient Cedar Falls neighborhood on a corner lot. Large livingroom with plenty of room for your over sized furniture. Spacious kitchen to prepare meals in and entertain. Party and bbq on large deck off the back of the home and good sized yard to play. New shingles in 2010. Main floor laundry( no basement, slab) Lots to offer here so hurry.

