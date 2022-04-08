4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $799,900

One of a kind opportunity in the Cedar Valley! Featuring amazing views on every level and at every turn, this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home is a must-see! Also offering a wide-open floor plan, lots of updates throughout, and a main floor master suite, you won't want to miss this stunning home! Stay Tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 4/15/2022 @ 8 AM**