Fieldstone pond`s panoramic view is one of the most sought after in our market. This Prairie style home was custom designed and built by a local general contractor for his family. The quality and special features of this all brick home is almost unmatched in today`s marketplace. The Prairie style is highlighted on the exterior by the large overhangs, windows, trim and much more. This style is carried throughout the interior of the home with it`s solid oak doors, built~ins and more. The main floor provides access to an oversized deck for entertaining. You will enjoy the more than ample sized rooms throughout. The en~suite is approximately 18 x 22 with a large impressive bathroom with walk~in shower and an oversized closet. The full walkout lower level includes a possible large 4th bedroom, sauna, office area and upscale exercise room with cork flooring. The wet bar is perfect for entertaining. A new special high efficiency furnace and central air was installed in 2023. Don`t miss this opportunity to live in one of the most sought after subdivisions and a very special home!!!