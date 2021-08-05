4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $689,000

New Construction breaking ground in March 2021. When only the highest quality workmanship and materials will do Schuerman Homes introduces this spectacular offering. Nestled along side of a small pond this ranch style home with over 3,000 square feet finished, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths on over 1.5 acre lot this is sure to please. Features high end custom finishes throughout including specialty ceiling details, 10 foot ceilings on the main level and 9 foot ceilings in the lower level, 7 foot interior doors, and Anderson casement windows. Owner's suite features double sinks, walk in tiled shower, and soaker tub. Great room features specialty woodwork including gas fireplace mantle and surround and is pre-wired for sound system. Mudroom has great bench seating area and laundry room on the main floor. The walkout basement is a real bonus for any home. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, bathroom, family room, wet bar, and the option for an additional 235 sq ft theatre room. The exterior stone work with and many more added touches makes this one of the nicest offerings in the Cedar Valley. Covered deck with Trex decking overlooking your private pond. Last lot to own a new home in highly desirable Lexington Heights neighborhood! Buyer still able to select finishes.