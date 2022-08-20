 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $569,900

  • Updated
Designed with distinction! This expansive, large-dimension ranch home in Cedar Falls is packed with amenities and a design that is sure to please! With over 2,000 square feet on the main level, multiple living spaces, a sunroom, and a beautiful, private backyard, this incredible opportunity is hard to pass up! Greeted with a convenient open layout, these main areas will leave you in awe. A beautiful open living area boasts a stone fireplace and mantle and great LVT flooring that extends throughout the main level. Attached to the living area is a natural light-filled four seasons room wrapped with windows. Next is a beautifully designed kitchen space that features custom white cabinetry, a massive island, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, and a great dining area with a sliding door to the back patio! The fantastic master suite boasts an expansive walk-in closet with laundry room access and a master ensuite with dual vanities. Completing the main floor is an additional bedroom, a full bathroom, and a great laundry room. The lower level is such a fantastic addition to this already impressive home with a spacious secondary living area along with an additional two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and tons of storage. The living spaces continue outside with a maintenance-free deck and the patio area with a pergola. Exterior amenities also include the three-stall attached garage and a private backyard. This home is such an incredible offer that you won’t want to miss! Make sure to schedule a showing today!

