4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $549,900

Opportunity knocks with this well-built classic home! Fantastically located on a three-acre treed parcel overlooking a revene, this home offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms along with another bathroom stubbed in the lower level. Featuring quality construction and a walkout lower level with expansion opportunities, this is one you'll want to see! Stay Tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 8/12/2021**

