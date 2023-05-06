This proposed construction home is in The Arbors 4th Addition in Cedar Falls. This home will feature 4 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level. Some upgraded structural features include 9 foot foundation walls, trayed ceilings, tile shower, quartz countertops, fireplace, and large covered deck. Pricing includes the standard features found in Skogman Homes Summit Series. Contact your agent today for more details. **Pricing subject to change as finishes/features are added and priced**
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $549,131
