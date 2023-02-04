**NEW YEAR INCENTIVE - SAVE $10,000 + FREE WASHER & DRYER** Looking for a new construction home with a finished basement? Look no further! This Tyler floor plan has it all including a walk-in pantry, main floor laundry, master suite with tile shower as well as a rec room, and bed and bath in the lower level! This home will be ready end of September and is within walking distance to Aldrich Elementary. Contact agent for details.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $524,999
