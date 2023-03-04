Style, elegance and functionality all come together in this ranch home located in the Prairie West subdivision in west Cedar Falls! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath contemporary home is situated on a corner lot just blocks from Aldrich Elementary and features a fenced in backyard and walk out basement. One of the most striking features of the home is its large windows allowing an enormous amount of natural light to flow into the interior creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. Modern, thoughtful custom finishes include 8 foot high doors, tile work, accent walls, deck/privacy fence, an ethanol fireplace and it even has a electric car charger! The lower level offers ample storage and a potential 5th bedroom that just needs drywall! Attention to detail and very well maintained, this home is ready for it's next owner!