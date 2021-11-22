4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $485,000

This property is absolute perfection! Are you looking for an oasis away from the busyness of town? Look no further than this beautiful property located near the intersection of Union and Cedar Wapsi Road. It’s quietly tucked away in a secluded neighborhood conveniently located off of Highway 218 between Waverly and Janesville. This gorgeous home is nestled on 5.10 acres of land! Complete with large 45x 30 ft pole building and additional parking area. Head inside to find an open kitchen featuring cherry cabinets with soft close hardware, granite countertops, a gas range, beautiful lighting, and a spacious island! There is a finished area for a potential walk-in pantry to the left of the kitchen or additional guest bathroom. Enjoy lots of natural light through Marvin windows throughout the house--with beautiful views! Just off the kitchen area is a large carpeted living room with a cozy stone fireplace. You will enjoy main-floor laundry and a full bath. Next, head up the stairs where you will find three bedrooms; one of them features a cedar wood closet. You will love the space in a 3/4 bath with a spacious double sink. Amazing Features of this property include the country living feel with no gravel, abundant storage, three stall garage, large patio with fire pit, a pond stack of fish, and move-in ready interior! This home will not last! Call your agent today for a private showing!