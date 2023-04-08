Located in the Prairie West Addition is this move in ready Ranch style home offering 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and over 2600 sq. ft. of finished living space. Living room offers an open floor concept with vaulted ceiling and plank flooring. Kitchen offers white cabinetry, pantry, granite counter tops, newer appliances included as well as center island with room for 4 to gather around. Dining area with slider to semi private deck with pergola and outside speakers. Main floor laundry room just off of the kitchen. Master bedroom offers a walk in closet and master bath with tiled shower and glass shower doors. Just down the hall is an additional 2 bedrooms and full bath. Surround sound through the home in each room!! Lower level offers a large family room additional bedroom full bath and finished storage room. The garage is one everyone can appreciate. epoxy finished flooring, heated, walls and ceiling finished and painted plus additional LED lighting and work bench!! All of this sits on a very nice corner lot with great landscaping and a couple mature trees. Your just minutes to school, parks trails, shopping and so much more!!!!