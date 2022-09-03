4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $474,900

Stunning, modern ranch filled with like-new amenities! This 4 bedroom home has 2 main floor master suites! Both bedrooms have tray ceilings and an attached bath with barn door entrances. The bathrooms have beautiful tiled showers, quartz counters (one with dual sinks and the other a sink/vanity combination) and walk-in closets with high-end organizers. Just off the master is the main floor laundry, while not far away is a ½ bath for guests and a drop-zone near the garage. The rest of the main floor is an open floor plan boasting tons of daylight. The living room is anchored by a gorgeous stone fireplace and has access to a 14x14 covered patio. The dining space has plenty of room for a large table and is accessible to another covered patio (11x26). The kitchen is pretty great too with custom cabinets, tiled back splash, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large center island with bar seating. And not to be overlooked is a huge walk-in pantry. When your company is ready to chill and hangout, head downstairs to the large family room complete with a wet bar -- quartz counters, sink, wine fridge, wine storage, and custom built-ins. The 3rd and 4th bedrooms are also downstairs, as well as a full bath, desk nook and loads of storage space. Be sure to check out the amazing backyard, a perfect place to entertain and relax. The backyard has the 2 covered patios and a privacy fence, garden area, fire pit and an above ground pool. Come see for yourself what makes this one special!