Amazing home located in the high-demand Ridges neighborhood! Situated on a great lot with a park-like backyard, this beautiful two-story home offers four bedrooms on the upper level, three and a half bathrooms, and a walkout lower level with a media room, kitchenette, and non-conforming fifth bedroom. Featuring updates throughout including new flooring and fixtures, an updated half bathroom, and an amazing Trex deck sitting high above the trees, this home is a must-see! Don't miss this better than new opportunity that also offers access to the private clubhouse and pool! Schedule a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $469,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in a Waterloo neighborhood on Wednesday night
One person was detained after crashing into two vehicles in a high-speed chase Sunday morning
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies caught him going through cars in a sales lot, and he claimed to own the d…
Jurors on Thursday heard how Grant Saul was gunned down as he sat on his couch after intruders burst into his Cedar Falls apartment in December 2019
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
WATERLOO — Waterloo Police are investigating alleged financial improprieties by former city Recreation Superintendent Manager Mark Gallagher.
Jurors found Stephen Devon Phillips guilty of first-degree murder after deliberating Tuesday afternoon and announcing the decision Wednesday morning
Officials are investigating a Wednesday afternoon fire at a Waterloo home
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for his role in what authorities said was a ring responsible for the …
A Waterloo man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a gun following a discussion with his wife over the weekend.