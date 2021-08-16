4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $429,900

Quality built 2-story located on the boulevard in Fieldstone! You’re greeted by the volume entry with a great home office to the left that includes beautiful built-ins and a large window, providing tons of natural light. French doors lead you to the primary bedroom suite, featuring tray ceilings, a dual vanity, whirlpool tub, shower and a good-sized walk-in closet. The formal sitting room will impress you with its soaring ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. Also off the entry is a large formal dining room with a double tray ceiling, perfect for your family gatherings. At the back of the house is the spacious open-concept kitchen with ample oak cabinets, center island, solid-surface countertops, new graphite refrigerator and a built-in oven and cooktop. The kitchen opens up to the breakfast nook and great room area that includes a gas fireplace. Upstairs features a great bonus, a loft flex space ready for however you’d like to use it! There are also two large bedrooms with great closet space and a full bath. The downstairs doesn’t feel like a basement at all with an entire wall of windows and the walk-out sliding doors to the patio! There is another spacious family room downstairs with a gas fireplace, game room/workout area and a dry bar. Finishing off the lower level is a large 4th bedroom with a walk-in closet and 4th bath, plus a storage area. Don’t miss the other great amenities including the 3-stall garage, irrigation system, central vacuum, main floor laundry room, main floor half bath, great deck off the dining area, and almost ¾ of an acre lot. With only one owner, this place is well taken care of and ready for you to make it your home!