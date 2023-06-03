Welcome to this exceptional ranch home nestled in a desirable neighborhood! This stunning property, just 3 years young, offers the perfect combination of modern style and comfort. With 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, this spacious home provides ample space for you and your loved ones. Step inside and be greeted by a thoughtfully designed floor plan that maximizes both functionality and livability. The open layout seamlessly connects the main living areas, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere throughout. The heart of the home is the well-appointed kitchen, featuring sleek countertops, modern appliances, and plenty of storage space. It's a chef's delight and the perfect spot to prepare delicious meals and create lasting memories with family and friends.The bedrooms are generously sized, providing everyone their own personal retreat. The bathrooms are tastefully designed and offer convenience and comfort for your daily routines. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to own a 3-year-old ranch home in a fantastic neighborhood. It's the ideal place to create lasting memories and call home. Schedule a showing today before it's gone!