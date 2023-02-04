Quality LGC Construction! 4 bedroom 3 bath open floor plan ranch. Floor to ceiling windows in main level, custom kitchen cabinets, finished lower level triple garage and more! Spacious one third acre lot!
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $419,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A continuing care home in suburban Des Moines has been fined $10,000 after a funeral home discovered a woman sent to it in a body bag was stil…
WATERLOO — A former counselor has been sentenced to jail for touching a teenage client in 2021.
WATERLOO — A clerk at a convenience store has been arrested for allegedly taking lottery tickets while on the job.
WATERLOO — A sex offender has been arrested after he allegedly stole a car, crashed it and began tearing up a convenience store Thursday morning.
CEDAR FALLS — One person has been arrested in connection to damage at a Cedar Falls laundry business.