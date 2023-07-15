Introducing one of our newest plans, the Logan. This is a 4 bed, 3 bath, ranch style twin home. Main floor includes a spacious kitchen with an island perfect for entertaining. The lower level is finished with nearly 900 sqft, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. This home features modern finishes and lots of upgrades including quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and large windows all sitting on a beautiful walk-out lot looking out over rolling fields. If you are interested in a low maintenance lifestyle, you will have the option of a monthly HOA fee for lawn service and snow removal.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $418,947
