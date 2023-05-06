Introducing one of our newest plans, the Logan. This is a 4 bed, 3 bath, ranch style twin home. Main floor includes a spacious kitchen with an island perfect for entertaining. The lower level is finished with nearly 900 sqft, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. This home features modern finishes and lots of upgrades including quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and large windows all sitting on a beautiful walk-out lot looking out over rolling fields. If you are interested in a low maintenance lifestyle, you will have the option of a monthly HOA fee for lawn service and snow removal.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $416,792
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 9-month-old infant was attacked inside the single-family home on Scott Avenue Thursday morning and died at the scene; the child's grandmot…
Authorities are trying to determine the identity of a man who was found dead inside a tent in a wooded area Monday night.
Former Iowa basketball players Ahron Ulis and Josh Ogundele have found their new homes and one finds himself transferring within the Big Ten.
She got into her car, backed up, and then accelerated forward into three people standing in front of her vehicle, which witnesses said sent th…
A passenger car left the roadway and struck an aluminum ramp leading up to the front door of an East Fourth Street home