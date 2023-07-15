Fabulous, move-in ready ranch home in the Prairie West subdivision!! Located blocks from Aldrich elementary school with easy access to Hudson Road. This home was custom built by Panther Builders in 2020 and features an open concept through the kitchen, living and dining. Off the dining is a recntly oil stained deck and beautiful yard, while adjacent to the kitchen is the main floor laundry and access to a fully finished, fully painted triple garage. There are 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and the master bedroom features a transom window, a big walk-in closet and an ensuite bath complete with dual vanity sinks and a custom-tiled shower. The lower level is spacious and well-designed: there is a huge family room, a 4th guest bedroom, full bath, storage room, and a finished bonus space. Come check out this gorgeous home and get the new construction feel without the cost!
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $406,500
