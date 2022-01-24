4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $399,900

Quality and comfort are yours in this sensational home with all the amenities! Emphasis is on easy living in this beautiful ranch-style home, and is sure to impress with its magnificent layout, multiple living spaces, and many quality updates throughout! You will appreciate the fresh paint, new floorings and lighting, updated appliances, and a stunning master bedroom closet! The main level features an open concept living area that includes the living space, dining area, and kitchen. The living room comes complete with a corner, stone encased, gas fireplace, large bright windows, and easy access to the rest of the home. The kitchen boasts loads of warm cabinetry, vast granite countertops, an updated backsplash, new appliances and a large center island that allows for additional seating and easy entertaining. The main floor also includes a full bathroom, a guest bedroom and the amazing master suite. The master bedroom has trayed ceilings, plenty of room for furnishings, a private bathroom with a dual vanity, and a stand in shower with dual shower heads. This room also has a huge walk-in closet, with copious amounts of shelving and storage, as well as a dressing and seating area. The lower level is where you will find two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom, plus a large family living area with a wet bar for entertaining your guests, and a walkout door to the rear yard, providing easy access to the back stone patio that overlooks Roger Birdsall Memorial Park. This home also includes an attached three stall garage, a main level laundry room, a two level outdoor patio and excellent curb appeal. Call today to learn more!