4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $399,900

Better than new! This meticulously maintained home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple living spaces, and is highly upgraded throughout. The wide-open concept main floor includes the living room, kitchen, and dining area. The living room is complete with a fireplace flanked by nearly floor-to-ceiling windows. The beautiful kitchen includes quartz countertops, a large center island that allows for additional seating, a walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The main level also features two great-sized bedrooms, a full bathroom with a newly tiled shower, and the master suite. This master bedroom features its own private bathroom with a dual vanity, a tiled shower with dual shower heads, and a lovely walk-in closet. The newly finished lower level offers additional living space including a family room and a great flex room that could be used as an exercise space, office, or fifth bedroom. You will also find an additional bedroom and a full bathroom. This home features an attached three-stall garage, a main floor laundry room with a newly added sink, a fantastic drop zone, and a great back patio space. Additional upgrades include custom blinds and new fixtures throughout. This is one you won't want to miss! Schedule a showing today!

