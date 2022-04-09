 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $399,900

Do not wait to take a look at this beautiful Prairie West property! This beautiful corner lot home boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms with all the amenities that make this an extraordinary home. From the eight foot doors throughout the main level, the hard surface countertops, the hidden walk-in pantry, the privacy screened deck, the fully finished basement...you couldn't ask for more! Throw on a three-stall garage and a fenced in backyard and this home is ready for you to move into immediately.

