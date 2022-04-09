Do not wait to take a look at this beautiful Prairie West property! This beautiful corner lot home boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms with all the amenities that make this an extraordinary home. From the eight foot doors throughout the main level, the hard surface countertops, the hidden walk-in pantry, the privacy screened deck, the fully finished basement...you couldn't ask for more! Throw on a three-stall garage and a fenced in backyard and this home is ready for you to move into immediately.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Prosecutors said slayings were committed in “an especially heinous, cruel or depraved manner”
Bond has been set at $1 million for a Waterloo man accused of allegedly sexually abusing girls over a span of years
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man awaiting trial for gun charges and a dog deal robbery is now changed with sexual assault.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo plant has been evacuated while firefighters extinguish a fire inside the building.
CEDAR FALLS — A Raymond woman has been arrested in connection with a chase in a stolen truck following a theft at a Cedar Falls store Sunday a…
“We need more members. We want to rebuild the ranks.” There are 15 active members and a total membership of 24. “I’d like to double the size of this lodge in the next year or two.”
A Wisconsin radio host claims public schools allow students who identify as “furries” to opt out of speaking in class, sit and lick their paws during gym, and bark and growl in hallways.
A former LaPorte City man has been found guilty of killing his infant son in a California fire more than a decade ago
The athletic directors and coaches of Waterloo have spoken.
On Monday evening, City Council voted unanimously to approve the sale of the land, which lies north of 501 Lakeside St. in northeast Waterloo, to Union Developmental Holdings, LLC., with the developers hoping the sale will qualify them for state tax incentives to build on the land.