Picture yourself in this 4 bedroom home located in Prairie West, a highly desired Cedar Falls neighborhood! Located on a corner lot, this home has a lot to offer. As you step inside you will notice the open concept floor plan to the living room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen has modern white cabinetry that compliments the sleek oversized white doors and woodwork throughout the home. Additionally, you will find the master suite, 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and the laundry room on the main floor. The lower level is fully finished with a full bath, the 4th bedroom, and a large family/entertainment room. Contact your favorite Realtor and schedule your showing today! Showings can begin Wednesday, April 27th after 12:00pm.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $399,900
