Introducing one of our newest plans, the Logan. This is a 4 bed, 3 bath, ranch style twin home. Main floor includes a spacious kitchen with an island perfect for entertaining. The lower level is finished with nearly 900 sqft, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. This home features modern finishes and lots of upgrades including quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and large windows all sitting on a beautiful walk-out lot looking out over rolling fields. If you are interested in a low maintenance lifestyle, you will have the option of a monthly HOA fee for lawn service and snow removal.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $392,647
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ikea is planning to splash $2.19 billion to expand its furniture empire in the United States.
Authorities allege he traveled to the apartment complex as part of an ongoing disagreement with another person. While there, he allegedly fire…
Bond has been set at $700,000
She had been ejected from a side window as her vehicle rolled.
The 48-hour ordinance was put under review in February.