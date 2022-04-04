Situated on a corner lot this beautiful, well-maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with 3 stall oversized garage will not disappoint! Great for entertaining and gathering with the living room, kitchen and dining area open to each other and vaulted ceilings. Main floor laundry located off of the kitchen makes life a little easier. The main level also consists of the primary bedroom and bath with large walk-in closet, two more bedrooms and a full bath. Sliding glass door leading to the deck convenient for grilling and relaxing outdoors.The lower level has a large family room with lots of space for kids to play, pool table or whatever your heart desires! The 3 stall garage also has a nice surprise with lockable storage space off the back. Make this wonderful home yours! ***PLEASE READ - Closing subject to buyer's home being built. Possession could be as long as 8 months out. Call agent with any questions.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $383,000
