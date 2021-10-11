4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $379,900

Better than new! From its absolutely stunning hardwood floors to the multiple living spaces, this home is a must-see! This large dimension ranch features four bedrooms with a split master bedroom and three bathrooms. Stepping inside, you are immediately greeted by the expansive living room that features volume ceilings, large rear-facing windows, and a built-in fireplace. From there the space flows to the dining area and kitchen. The dining area offers access to the large patio and opens to the kitchen. The amazing kitchen boasts dark wood cabinetry and an extensive quartz countertop that wraps around the room. The extended countertop allows for additional seating and makes for a great serving area for your guests. The main floor also includes two large bedrooms with ample closet space, a full bathroom, and the master suite! You will be amazed by the size of this master bedroom. This bright bedroom features a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. This bathroom has a large dual vanity, a tiled step-in shower, and a drop-in jetted tub. Head to the lower level to see that the living spaces continue. In this area, you will find a great family room that comes complete with hookups for a great entertainment center. You will also see that there is a great wet bar that comes with a space for a refrigerator and has great counter space making this area the perfect place to host movie nights or game nights. You will also find an additional bedroom and a full bathroom. This home also includes an attached three-car garage, a main floor laundry room, and a great back patio. See it today!