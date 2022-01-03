4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $374,900

Stay Tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 1/5/2022** Be impressed with this amazing home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms. With quality design details and upgrades throughout, you will love the multiple living spaces and exterior spaces including a three stall garage and private rear yard! Hurry! This one will go fast. Schedule your showing today!