 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $372,750

4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $372,750

Picture Perfect!! Conveniently located in the Meadows neighborhood, this beautiful Cedar Falls home is close to shopping, and the new Aldrich Elementary School is just a short walk away!!  As you enter, you`ll immediately notice how loved and cared for this home has been.  A soaring entryway welcomes you in and leads past a formal dining area, which could also be used as a toy room or office space, to the open living\dining\kitchen area with its fireplace focal point.  This area bursts with light from its plentiful south-facing windows.  The upgraded kitchen boasts beautiful granite countertops, new stainless appliances, and a coveted double oven!!  Beyond the kitchen, you`ll find a half bath and laundry room off the entrance to the 3-stall garage.  The upper level of the home provides four generous bedrooms, including a master suite with double sinks, a jetted tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet.  The basement houses a second living area with plenty of space for games and workout equipment.  There are two storage rooms as well, one of which is stubbed for a potential bathroom.  Sliding doors off the dining room lead you to the spacious fenced backyard that features a beautiful pergola- perfect for entertaining and enjoying the spring and summer weather to come!!   There`s so much to love about this wonderful home... make your move on it today!!!!!

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Fire won't delay theme park opening

UPDATE: Fire won't delay theme park opening

Waterloo Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:47 p.m. to East Shaulis Road and arrived on the scene of a “fully” engulfed theme park building, where visitors would stand in line waiting for a ride.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News