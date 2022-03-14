4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $372,750

Picture Perfect!! Conveniently located in the Meadows neighborhood, this beautiful Cedar Falls home is close to shopping, and the new Aldrich Elementary School is just a short walk away!! As you enter, you`ll immediately notice how loved and cared for this home has been. A soaring entryway welcomes you in and leads past a formal dining area, which could also be used as a toy room or office space, to the open living\dining\kitchen area with its fireplace focal point. This area bursts with light from its plentiful south-facing windows. The upgraded kitchen boasts beautiful granite countertops, new stainless appliances, and a coveted double oven!! Beyond the kitchen, you`ll find a half bath and laundry room off the entrance to the 3-stall garage. The upper level of the home provides four generous bedrooms, including a master suite with double sinks, a jetted tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. The basement houses a second living area with plenty of space for games and workout equipment. There are two storage rooms as well, one of which is stubbed for a potential bathroom. Sliding doors off the dining room lead you to the spacious fenced backyard that features a beautiful pergola- perfect for entertaining and enjoying the spring and summer weather to come!! There`s so much to love about this wonderful home... make your move on it today!!!!!