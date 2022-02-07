4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $354,900

Step inside this tastefully remodeled home located on a quiet cul-de-sac near Southdale Park. This 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath split level home is waiting for you! As you enter, you will find an open concept floor plan featuring the kitchen, living room, and dining room. Step outside the dining room through the oversized sliding door to enjoy an evening on a composite deck shaded by a large birch tree. The spacious kitchen features quartz countertops with all new stainless steel appliances. Throughout the home, you’ll notice newer carpet and hickory hardwood flooring. Moving upstairs, you’ll find a full bathroom and 4 bedrooms with spacious closets, one of which is an owner’s suite with a ¾ bath that includes heated tile floor and a beautifully tiled shower. Moving downstairs from the main entrance, you’ll find a cozy sitting room featuring a gas fireplace and an access to the patio where you can relax in the sun or under the retractable awning. On this level, you will also find a ½ bathroom and laundry room. Moving down to the basement, you’ll enjoy an ADDITIONAL family room where you can feel the warmth from a second gas fireplace while taking in the abundance of natural light from the above ground windows. The room also features a built-in desk and cabinetry. Outside the home, you’ll find the deck, patio, storage shed, spacious yard, and abundance of shade provided by multiple mature trees on the property. You can easily access Southdale Elementary and park via a walking trail at the end of the street. With a new roof in 2017 and extensive interior renovations completed throughout, this home is meticulously well cared for and ready to become your home!