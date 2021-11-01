Escape from the ordinary in this 2 story stunner. This beautiful 4-5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in The Meadows subdivision close to the Cedar Valley bike trails, shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and more. Step inside where you’re greeted by a lovely foyer opening up to the living room with beautiful flooring, a gas fireplace, volume ceilings, expansive windows and an open staircase that provides awesome views from the second floor. The kitchen offers ample work space, lots of cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a dining area that leads out to a screened in porch and then to the backyard deck. Head up to the second floor where you will find a spa-like master bedroom ensuite boasting dual vanities, a large jetted tub, shower and walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms and an additional full bathroom complete the 2nd floor. The living space continues with a spacious family room/rec space with an optional projection screen and built-in surround system. Storage space, an office, playroom and an additional full bathroom complete the lower level. The exterior provides a background for living with a huge fenced-in yard with mature trees, a garden area and lots of green space. All the work is done here and it's ready to be enjoyed! Call for your private showing today! Square footage approximate.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $349,900
