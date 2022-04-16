4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $344,900

Check out this amazing 4 bed, 4 bath with extra office, townhome! Step into 9' tall ceilings and a beautiful kitchen with quartz counter tops, pantry and large island. There’s two bedrooms on the second floor with a full bathroom and sitting area and a large master bedroom on the main floor with 2 vanities and a walk-in closet in the master bath. Separate laundry room right off the master bedroom, extra room at the front of the home for an office or den, and a built-in gas fireplace and bar area as you move down into the newly finished basement. The basement also includes another full bedroom and full bathroom. You can easily swap out holiday decorations with the amount of storage this home has to offer. Have larger vehicles? No problem, 2 larger vehicles will fit comfortably in the attached and heated garage. Note that this townhome is not limited to 55+ age requirements. HOA includes snow removal and lawn care!