4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $329,900

Step right in to this open and spacious ranch home! Enjoy the spacious living room with hardwood flooring and gas fireplace. The living room open to the dining area with tile floor that flows into the kitchen with center island. The kitchen features painted cabinetry and granite counters and has access to the deck on the back of the home and to the main floor laundry off the garage. You will find spacious master bedroom with newer carpeting and large bathroom with tile floors, tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Two spare bedrooms with newer carpeting and a full main bathroom with tile floors complete the main level. Entertain and relax in the spacious family room in the finished lower level. The lower level features a 4th bedroom and additional bathroom plus a large storage area. Enjoy your back deck and beautiful yard!