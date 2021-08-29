4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $326,000

Don`t miss this great ranch~style home in Quail Ridge neighborhood!! Walking in through the front door you`ll notice the vaulted living room ceiling, gas fireplace and open concept design leading to the kitchen\dining area. The kitchen is beautiful and has a great layout with extra bar seating. The bonus space near the kitchen\front door could be used as formal dining, an extra sitting room, or office space. Also on the main level is the master suite, with a walk~in closet and bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms, one additional bathroom and a laundry\mudroom area by the garage entrance. You`ll love the additional space and possibilities to entertain downstairs!! This fully finished basement has barely been used!! It`s complete with a large family room, theater\media room, bedroom, bathroom and great storage space!! This is great place to call home, act quickly!!!!