4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $324,900

Welcome home! This beautiful, freshly painted, four bedroom, three and a half bathroom home in Briarwood Hills is sure to impress with its great design and stunning features throughout! The main level boasts a fantastic, multi-use living area and dining room, with an additional living space which would make a perfect office. The possibilities are endless! The kitchen is a beautiful and open area, with wooden cabinetry, tile flooring, and impressive views of the backyard. An attached area, with a cozy fireplace, ties the space together and can be used as an additional living area or dining room. The added half bath on the main level completes the entire space. The upper level is a great area to relax for the night, offering the very spacious, two room master bedroom and ensuite with dual vanity, and three additional bedrooms for the family with a bathroom to share. The laundry room is conveniently located on this level as well. The walkout lower level is just as impressive, boasting lots of open space for an added living area or bedroom, a walk-in closet, and full bathroom. Outside, the backyard has plenty of room to roam and has a deck and a half basketball court that the kids will love! This impressive offering in Cedar Falls will go fast, so don’t miss out! Schedule a tour today!