4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $299,900

Nice 2 story built in 2003 is perfectly positioned on a large corner lot. Offering 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and an oversized 2 stall garage, this home is sure to please. The covered front porch is welcoming as you enter through the front door you will find a formal dining room to your right and a den to your left along with a half bath. The beautiful kitchen offers hard surface countertops, a pantry, and is open to the fireplace displayed in the living room. Upstairs you will find the gorgeous owner suite with a walk in closet, 2 spacious bedrooms, full bath, and a laundry room. The lower level boasts a wet bar area in the family room along with a bedroom, and a shower stall bath. Enjoy the outdoors on the deck off the kitchen. Call today for your private tour.