 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Courier is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Community Bank and Trust

4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $297,000

4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $297,000

Easy convenient living! Check out this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom like new condo in Cedar Falls. This home offers a spacious open layout featuring a kitchen with quartz countertops, spacious living and dining room and a master suite with tiled shower. Also on the main level you will find a second bedroom, laundry/mudroom and full bath. The lower level includes a family room and two additional generously sized bedrooms and full bath, plus lots of storage!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News