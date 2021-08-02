Ideal location backing up to Holmes Jr. High! This spacious 2 story home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and tons of storage! The garage features 2.5 stalls and the lower level has finish potential or is excellent storage, as well. The main floor has a formal living room, formal dining area, open kitchen to a family room with a fireplace and a built-in book shelf. The yard is fenced in with a separate garden area and mature trees! Must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Just eight months after stepping into a new role created by the city, Toni Babcock, human resources manager for Cedar Falls, is resigning.
- Updated
The Ground Round -- or, rather, a new concept based on the iconic restaurant chain -- is back.
- Updated
Four teens have been charged after they allegedly used a BB gun to hold up a pizza delivery driver Thursday night.
- Updated
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue located Roscoe unconscious inside the smoke-filled home.
- Updated
The vehicle drove off, and police found it later parked and empty a short distance away.
- Updated
The Iowa Board of Medicine has restored full privileges to a Waterloo doctor who was accused of improperly accessing medical records.
October 3, 1980-July 23, 2021
- Updated
An Evansdale man has pleaded to charges that he stole a tanker semi filled with biodiesel and crashed into a home in 2020.
- Updated
"It's been so great to reconnect with people. I mean, I have missed everybody."
- Updated
A day after Oklahoma and Texas officially requested membership in the SEC, the Big 12 and commissioner Bob Bowlsby sent a cease and desist letter to ESPN on Wednesday evening.