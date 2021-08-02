4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $289,900

Ideal location backing up to Holmes Jr. High! This spacious 2 story home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and tons of storage! The garage features 2.5 stalls and the lower level has finish potential or is excellent storage, as well. The main floor has a formal living room, formal dining area, open kitchen to a family room with a fireplace and a built-in book shelf. The yard is fenced in with a separate garden area and mature trees! Must see!