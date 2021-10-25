This well maintained 2 Story home is located on a secluded Cedar Heights street, but is conveniently close to everything. Situated on a .66 acre lot with a nice shed, outdoor fireplace, and deck to enjoy the private back yard and nature. Inside there are 4 bedrooms upstairs including a master suite. On the main floor you can relax in the formal living room, entertain in the formal dining room, or gather in the eat in kitchen that flows into the sunken family room with the stone gas fireplace. Downstairs is another family room and a huge workshop or storage area. A lot of updates have been done to this home over the years. Some of the feature you will enjoy include central vac, zoned heating and cooling systems, built in desk, and a laundry shoot. The electric panel has been set up for a back up generator in case of a power outage. You better check out this great buy soon!
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $284,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
He was appointed as a faith and community leader on the committee.
Authorities have confirmed that a body discovered at a Charles City home last week was that of a missing Dunkerton woman.
Charles City authorities are investigating a missing persons case that began in Dunkerton, although details about what happened are sparse.
Deere & Co. has been granted an injunction against striking UAW members, who now must comply with strict orders, including a limit on the number of picketers allowed near Deere gates in Davenport.
Deere & Co. will continue to provide health care for UAW workers and pay out Continuous Improvement Pay Plan incentives earned before the …
HAZLETON (AP) — An investigation continues after an eastern Iowa accident that killed two people.
Council members bickered over the number of construction extensions given to a would-be downtown grocery store.
Bond has been set at $150,000 for a Waterloo man accused in a drug trafficking investigation.
Residents should turn on their porch light if they are participating in trick-or-treating hours.
The van rolled, throwing him from the vehicle before coming to a rest on its wheels in the road