4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $284,900

This well maintained 2 Story home is located on a secluded Cedar Heights street, but is conveniently close to everything. Situated on a .66 acre lot with a nice shed, outdoor fireplace, and deck to enjoy the private back yard and nature. Inside there are 4 bedrooms upstairs including a master suite. On the main floor you can relax in the formal living room, entertain in the formal dining room, or gather in the eat in kitchen that flows into the sunken family room with the stone gas fireplace. Downstairs is another family room and a huge workshop or storage area. A lot of updates have been done to this home over the years. Some of the feature you will enjoy include central vac, zoned heating and cooling systems, built in desk, and a laundry shoot. The electric panel has been set up for a back up generator in case of a power outage. You better check out this great buy soon!