4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $279,999

  • Updated
Easy convenient living! Check out this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom like new condo in Cedar Falls. This home offers a spacious open layout featuring a kitchen with quartz countertops, spacious living and dining room and a master suite with tiled shower. Also on the main level you will find a second bedroom, laundry/mudroom and full bath. The lower level includes a family room and two additional generously sized bedrooms and full bath, plus lots of storage!

