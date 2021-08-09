Look no further! This amazing four bedroom, three bathroom twin home is located just off Greenhill Road in Cedar Falls. Stepping inside, you’ll love the vaulted ceilings and open concept as the kitchen flows right into the living area. With a sliding glass door to the back deck off the living room, entertaining is a breeze! Continuing on the main level, you’ll find the master bedroom which features two sizable closets as well as a master ensuite with dual vanity sink. Finishing up on the main level is an additional bedroom as well as a full bathroom. Moving to the lower level, you’ll enjoy plenty of additional space for hanging out. With a family room, two more bedrooms, extra space for gathering, and a huge bathroom with dual vanity and separate shower and jetted tub, what’s not to love? Outside, relax on your own private deck overlooking the backyard. With a shed in the backyard and a two-stall, attached garage, this home truly has it all. Don’t miss this opportunity! See it today!
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $274,500
