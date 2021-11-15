 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $269,900

Don't miss out! This spacious ranch sits on a wonderful cul-de-sac lot with a walk-out basement! This 3-bedroom, 3-bath ranch is updated and ready for you to move right in and call it home. Updates include new flooring throughout, updated windows, new solid-core doors, new driveway, and newer mechanicals. The lower level features a large family room, bathroom and fourth bedroom. Take advantage of your chance at this charming home in a charming Cedar Falls neighborhood. *All measurements are deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed*

