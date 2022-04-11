Newer construction at the perfect price! Enter into this ranch style home and instantly enjoy the spacious great room with vaulted ceilings and wonderful natural light. Adjoining is the generously sized kitchen, dining area, and access to the backyard! Retreat in the spacious master bedroom with private bathroom and large walk-in closet. Finishing the main floor is an additional bedroom, full bathroom, and main floor laundry room. The lower level offers a newly finished family room, two bedrooms, and full bathroom. Don't forget storage! Exterior amenities include fenced in yard, large patio, and attached two stall garage. With quick access to shopping and restaurants, you will love this location! Call today to check out this great home!
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $265,000
