 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $260,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $260,000

Don't miss out! This spacious ranch sits on a wonderful cul-de-sac lot with a walk-out basement! This 3-bedroom, 3-bath ranch is updated and ready for you to move right in and call it home. Updates include new flooring throughout, updated windows, new solid-core doors, new driveway, and newer mechanicals. The lower level features a large family room, bathroom and fourth bedroom. Take advantage of your chance at this charming home in a charming Cedar Falls neighborhood. *All measurements are deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed*

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News