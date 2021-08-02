You will be very pleased when entering this beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home. Lovely living room connecting to formal dining room with lots of natural light through all the windows, kitchen over looks great family room with wood burning fireplace which seller says is her favorite room in the house as it over looks the beautiful back yard which seller has has spent lots of time landscaping, planting gorgeous flowers and fruit trees. 3 bedrooms up with chair lift to go from main level to bathroom and bedrooms. Spacious Master Bedroom with updated 3/4 bathroom, plus 4th bedroom located in lower level complete with updated bathroom. This home features new furnace/AC in November 2020, some newer wiring, new sump pump, plenty of great storage and main level laundry! Attached 2 stall garage, mature trees & convenient access to the UNI area. All measurements are deemed correct but not guaranteed.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $256,900
