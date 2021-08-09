Need garage space? This sprawling ranch features two double stall garages! Walk in the front door and into a welcoming living room. Continue on into the kitchen featuring plenty of counter space. Relax in the large family room complete with a wood burning fireplace. Want to enjoy the evening outside? The covered deck awaits your chairs and conversations. There are three bedrooms and a bathroom to complete the main floor. The newly refinished basement has an additional bedroom, bathroom with a shower, large living room and another complete kitchen. There is also another screened in porch down stairs right next to the second double stall garage. The second garage is perfect for hobbies, storage or a game day setup.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The property owner is still deciding whether it’s enough.
- Updated
Prosecutors said Derrius Hollis’ life-threatening injuries came when he was thrown head-first into a concrete driveway and repeatedly kicked in the head.
- Updated
A judge has found a Cedar Falls man guilty of sexually abusing a boy over several years.
- Updated
Police are investigating two reports of gunfire early Sunday morning.
- Updated
An early morning fire damaged a Cedar Falls towing company.
Doctors found several bruises on the baby’s face and chest and two fracture ribs that were in the process of healing
- Updated
The state board voted 6-1 Thursday to uphold the decision made by the Hudson Board of Education in May expelling the student for the next year.
- Updated
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison in a 2020 shootout that a judge said was “not unlike the Wild West.”
- Updated
OTTUMWA — Police have arrested and charged the husband of a woman whose remains were found in the Des Moines River.
- Updated
Prosecutors said Williams-Rankin shot Groves in the face at the end of a drawn-out argument