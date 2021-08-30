Need garage space? This sprawling ranch features two double stall garages!! Walk in the front door and into a welcoming living room. Continue on into the kitchen featuring plenty of counter space. Relax in the large family room complete with a wood burning fireplace. Want to enjoy the evening outside? The covered deck awaits your chairs and conversations. There are three bedrooms and a bathroom to complete the main floor. The newly refinished basement has an additional bedroom, bathroom with a shower, large living room and another complete kitchen. There is also another screened in porch down stairs right next to the second double stall garage. The second garage is perfect for hobbies, storage or a game day setup. The furnace, A/C, and water heater are all a year old..
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $225,000
