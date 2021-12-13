4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $209,900

This sprawling Cedar Falls ranch in a beautiful neighborhood is sure to impress! This home features a large master bedroom, complete with three closets and a large window overlooking the backyard. Finishing out the spacious main floor are two additional bedrooms, full bath, formal dining area, lovely kitchen, living room w/fireplace and a perfect family room with sliding glass doors leading out to an amazing multi-level deck. The lower level boasts an additional bathroom and shower, laundry, a workshop area, large bonus room and plenty of space to finish off to fit your needs.