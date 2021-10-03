4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $208,900

Charm galore in a wonderful Cedar Falls neighborhood, close to downtown! Nestled on a great corner lot, you'll be able to enjoy the fresh air on the open front porch with swing or in the spacious, fenced-in private backyard with deck, patio and beautiful landscaping. You'll be greeted by the amazing open staircase as you enter the front foyer, immediately engulfed in its coziness and warmth. The main floor includes a large living room with gorgeous window seat, dining room, bedroom/office, large kitchen with a huge pantry area, along with an adorable 1/2 bath. Three additional bedrooms, along with a beautifully updated full bath round out the upper level. Downstairs, you will find the laundry room, a giant workshop area, and plenty of space ready to be finished off for a man cave or additional living space. This one has it all ~ beauty, charm, and location!